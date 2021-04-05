Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 28,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Shares of GDV traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $24.44. 7,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,524. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.16. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $24.28.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

