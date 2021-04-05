Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 955.4% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 279.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FTLS traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 987 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,715. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.20. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $36.30 and a 52-week high of $47.02.

