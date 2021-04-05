Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $27.84 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,801 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in American Tower were worth $27,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $2.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $242.63. 22,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,330,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $272.20. The firm has a market cap of $107.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $221.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.10.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMT shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp raised American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.55.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.