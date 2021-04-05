iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Sold by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 247,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,653 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Canada ETF accounts for 0.6% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $7,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,804,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,081,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,943,000 after acquiring an additional 888,348 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,222,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,715,000 after acquiring an additional 419,066 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 991,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,581,000 after acquiring an additional 339,248 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,761,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $34.83. 156,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,616,631. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.54 and its 200 day moving average is $30.73. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $35.03.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

