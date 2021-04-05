Millburn Ridgefield Corp Raises Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 56.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

MBB stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.16. 39,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,010,334. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $108.10 and a 52-week high of $111.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.82.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

