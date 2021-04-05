B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $51.99 Million in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 515,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,987,000. Xylem accounts for about 1.0% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XYL traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.26. 4,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,198. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.63 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.32 and a 200 day moving average of $96.68.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 37.09%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $39,911.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,127.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $672,293.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,652.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,392 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,808 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen downgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James cut Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.46.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

