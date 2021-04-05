Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Gap Down to $111.00

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $111.00, but opened at $107.18. Goosehead Insurance shares last traded at $106.56, with a volume of 889 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on GSHD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.55.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $34.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 36,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total transaction of $4,776,743.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 333,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,906,736.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $562,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,730,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,376 shares of company stock worth $8,665,636 over the last 90 days. 63.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

