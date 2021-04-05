EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Gap Down to $4.46

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.46, but opened at $4.37. EnLink Midstream shares last traded at $4.26, with a volume of 6,520 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on ENLC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.63.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 3.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.33). EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 271.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 623,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 23,081 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 9.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,325,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 110,038 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 665,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 27,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 114.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,137,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 605,937 shares during the period. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.