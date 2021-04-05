B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 103,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,470,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 50.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

GPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.47.

GPN stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $208.34. The stock had a trading volume of 6,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,655. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $202.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.76. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.55 and a 1-year high of $216.49. The stock has a market cap of $61.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $5,737,352.04. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,953.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,220,632. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.