Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Shares Gap Up to $16.24

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.24, but opened at $16.97. Arrival shares last traded at $16.44, with a volume of 7,263 shares traded.

Separately, Cowen initiated coverage on Arrival in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Arrival Limited operates in the automotive industry. It designs, creates, and assembles electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

