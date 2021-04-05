REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Shares Gap Up to $84.17

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $84.17, but opened at $89.14. REX American Resources shares last traded at $89.14, with a volume of 1 shares.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded REX American Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.87 million, a PE ratio of 137.14 and a beta of 1.16.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The energy company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 1.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that REX American Resources Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,499,000 after acquiring an additional 31,438 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 603,060 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,307,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 219,701 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,141,000 after buying an additional 12,553 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $3,254,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,553 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources Company Profile (NYSE:REX)

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.