Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Gap Up to $33.82

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.82, but opened at $35.54. Pacific Biosciences of California shares last traded at $35.31, with a volume of 17,142 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on PACB. TheStreet raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pacific Biosciences of California currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.59.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $27.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.54 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 101.30% and a negative net margin of 57.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 339,377 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $10,972,058.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 884,132 shares in the company, valued at $28,583,987.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Schaefer sold 3,842 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $150,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 88,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,180.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,859,619 shares of company stock valued at $72,227,467. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 64,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,115,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $392,094,000 after buying an additional 696,299 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,092,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 206.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 35,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.