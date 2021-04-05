4,775 Shares in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Purchased by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,775 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 96.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 8.8% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 13.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,017,238 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $94,928,000 after buying an additional 118,184 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 25.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 43,062 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,019,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.05.

In other Ross Stores news, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total transaction of $390,552.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,722,926.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total value of $116,611.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,739,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 212,110 shares of company stock worth $25,291,415 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROST traded up $1.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $121.79. The stock had a trading volume of 13,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,748. The company has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 143.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.17 and a 12 month high of $127.08.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.89%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

