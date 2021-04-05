Harvest Volatility Management LLC Makes New Investment in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 294.0% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Exelon stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.68. 115,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,207,020. The stock has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $46.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.77 and its 200 day moving average is $42.04.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

EXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.64.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

