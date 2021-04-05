2,833 Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Bought by Patron Partners Advisors LLC

Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,806,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012,524 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $354,414,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,255,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,542,000 after acquiring an additional 214,867 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Marriott International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,961,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,757,000 after acquiring an additional 18,780 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its stake in Marriott International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,352,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,404,000 after purchasing an additional 31,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Marriott International news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $3,891,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,513,241.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,793 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,947. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MAR traded up $3.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $151.88. 39,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,738,557. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.98 and a 200 day moving average of $123.04. The company has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.76 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.78 and a 1-year high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.32.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

