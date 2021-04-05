TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) have received an average rating of “Sell” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on TUIFY. Commerzbank downgraded shares of TUI from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of TUI from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of TUI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Get TUI alerts:

TUIFY traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,679. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average is $2.75. TUI has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $5.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.01.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter. TUI had a negative net margin of 40.88% and a negative return on equity of 128.51%. The company had revenue of $558.29 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TUI will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.