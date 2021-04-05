Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WZZAF shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. HSBC downgraded shares of Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Wizz Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

OTCMKTS:WZZAF remained flat at $$68.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.24. Wizz Air has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $75.30.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

