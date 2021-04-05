Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.56 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) will report $4.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nutrien’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.67 billion. Nutrien posted sales of $4.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full-year sales of $22.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.73 billion to $23.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $23.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.44 billion to $24.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nutrien.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Atlantic Securities cut Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nutrien from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.82.

NYSE NTR traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.39. The stock had a trading volume of 46,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,085. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.98 and a 200 day moving average of $48.44. The stock has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 329.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $29.70 and a 52-week high of $59.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 82.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1,067.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,395,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,581,000 after buying an additional 4,933,473 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,833,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,472,000 after buying an additional 325,126 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,383,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,124,000 after buying an additional 889,941 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,558,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,587,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,609,000 after buying an additional 52,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Read More: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nutrien (NTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.