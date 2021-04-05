Phantomx Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $62.00 (PNX)

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 45.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 5th. Phantomx has a total market capitalization of $245,966.67 and $62.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phantomx has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Phantomx token can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $265.46 or 0.00444878 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005700 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00030054 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,767.11 or 0.04637380 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000131 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000044 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Phantomx Token Profile

PNX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 tokens. Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co . Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Phantomx

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantomx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantomx using one of the exchanges listed above.

