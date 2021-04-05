PopularCoin Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 5th. One PopularCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PopularCoin has a market cap of $354,615.88 and approximately $141.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded up 59.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00052087 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.52 or 0.00351136 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,180.13 or 0.99179613 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00035740 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00010013 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.31 or 0.00097720 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001104 BTC.

PopularCoin Profile

PopularCoin (POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,155,874,648 coins. The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PopularCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

