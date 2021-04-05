Opacity Trading 97.4% Higher This Week (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One Opacity token can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000819 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Opacity has a total market capitalization of $39.33 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Opacity has traded 97.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.50 or 0.00074576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.44 or 0.00305755 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00006075 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.32 or 0.00094385 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $450.99 or 0.00755814 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00029329 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 100.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00003894 BTC.

About Opacity

Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 tokens. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage

Opacity Token Trading

