Auxier Asset Management Sells 3,150 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Auxier Asset Management decreased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. Corning makes up approximately 1.1% of Auxier Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Corning were worth $6,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 23,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Corning by 21.2% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in Corning by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 14,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $311,004.00. Insiders sold a total of 303,496 shares of company stock valued at $11,806,697 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GLW traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,900,462. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $44.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.55. The company has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

