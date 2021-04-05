FCA Corp TX Decreases Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

FCA Corp TX lessened its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

DVY opened at $114.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.03 and a 200-day moving average of $99.72. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $116.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

