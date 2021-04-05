FCA Corp TX Purchases 90 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

FCA Corp TX increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,687,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,343,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,465,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN opened at $153.32 on Monday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.55 and a 12-month high of $162.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.33 and a 200 day moving average of $139.27.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.83.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.