Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $5.01 Million Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 256.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,245 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 3.3% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

TIP stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $125.15. 83,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,959,450. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.37. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $119.95 and a 52 week high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

