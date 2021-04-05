Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Position Boosted by BNC Wealth Management LLC

BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 1,366.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,033 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.53. 1,038,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,357,633. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a PE ratio of -304.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.61.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $33.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on F. Argus raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

