BNC Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,208 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Pentair by 11,223.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,106,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,595,000 after buying an additional 13,982,185 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pentair by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,390,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,897,000 after buying an additional 325,170 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Pentair by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,336,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,124,000 after buying an additional 761,328 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Pentair by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,656,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,014,000 after buying an additional 556,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Pentair from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.29.

NYSE:PNR traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.79. 5,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,539. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $26.95 and a 1 year high of $63.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.61%.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

