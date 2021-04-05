BNC Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pentair from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.29.

Shares of NYSE PNR traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.79. 5,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,539. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.58. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $26.95 and a 52 week high of $63.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.85 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Pentair’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Read More: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.