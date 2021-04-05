BNC Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

BNC Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,489 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZS. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Zscaler by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Invictus RG purchased a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 421.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 307.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.21, for a total transaction of $249,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,343.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total value of $1,338,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,646 shares in the company, valued at $49,070,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,812 shares of company stock worth $13,794,073 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZS traded down $2.16 on Monday, hitting $173.61. The stock had a trading volume of 20,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,388. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.60. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.60 and a 52-week high of $230.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $157.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.45 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZS shares. Berenberg Bank raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JMP Securities started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Zscaler from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Zscaler from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist upgraded Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.15.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

