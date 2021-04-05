KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in Amgen by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 9,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 32,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 5.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in shares of Amgen by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,044. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $251.30. 30,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,723,748. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.31. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.85 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $145.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.17.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.