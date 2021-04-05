KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Invests $216,000 in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DSI. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 45.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 71.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 146,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,707,000 after buying an additional 9,812 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA DSI traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.33. 111,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,360. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.71. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $46.44 and a 1 year high of $77.34.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.