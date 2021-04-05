Kin Trading Up 96.3% This Week (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded up 40% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 5th. One Kin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Kin has traded up 96.3% against the dollar. Kin has a market cap of $770.40 million and $21.99 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.45 or 0.00074438 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $183.35 or 0.00307034 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00006060 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00030991 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00008980 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00053547 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.08 or 0.00093914 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin (CRYPTO:KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kin is www.kin.org . The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

