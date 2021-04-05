Syscoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $9.95 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $228.81 million and $9.95 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000628 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $209.38 or 0.00350620 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004198 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000790 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Syscoin’s total supply is 609,872,152 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

