The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management cut its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,654 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. The Bank of New York Mellon accounts for about 1.9% of Auxier Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $10,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 36,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $8,488,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,124,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,584,000 after buying an additional 84,079 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $428,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $517,000. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.15.

BK traded up $0.65 on Monday, hitting $48.12. 49,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,974,409. The firm has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $31.24 and a twelve month high of $48.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

