44 Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.8% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 11.5% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.3% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 29,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.5% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 189.4% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 429,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,481,000 after acquiring an additional 280,887 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.40.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $2.09 on Monday, reaching $143.37. 47,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,670,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.52 and its 200-day moving average is $139.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.29 and a 1-year high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.