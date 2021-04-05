Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) will report $1.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Capri’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $997.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08 billion. Capri posted sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capri will report full-year sales of $3.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $3.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $5.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPRI shares. Barclays raised their target price on Capri from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Capri from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Capri from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.89.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $36,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,175,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,664,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, North Fourth Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,701,000. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPRI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.39. 15,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,035,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Capri has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of -18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.29.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

