44 Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Unilever stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,304. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.72. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $49.75 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The company has a market capitalization of $148.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.5139 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 71.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

