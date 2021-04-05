Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 2,316,494 The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,316,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,628,000. Norges Bank owned 0.64% of The Estée Lauder Companies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL stock opened at $292.33 on Monday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.16 and a 52-week high of $298.31. The stock has a market cap of $106.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $288.72 and a 200-day moving average of $253.38.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

EL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $299.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

In related news, VP Sara E. Moss sold 17,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.78, for a total transaction of $5,110,749.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,749.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total transaction of $6,533,569.24. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,114,149 shares of company stock valued at $597,578,500. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

