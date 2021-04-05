Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Acquires 19,275 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,275 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Shares of KYN stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $7.35. 1,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,131. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $7.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.