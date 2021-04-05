Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,400 Shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,495 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Antares Pharma were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATRS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Antares Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.15.

Shares of ATRS stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.19. 9,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,937. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $5.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.84 and a beta of 1.44.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $44.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 50,000 shares of Antares Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,457.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter J. Graham sold 45,000 shares of Antares Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total transaction of $221,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,871,675.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 763,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,682,268. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.