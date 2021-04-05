Patron Partners Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 19,737 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000. Mondelez International accounts for approximately 1.1% of Patron Partners Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,170,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,504,000 after acquiring an additional 788,873 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $850,633,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,419,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,081,000 after acquiring an additional 624,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,970,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,383 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.79.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $56,199,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,093,432.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,758.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.59 on Monday, reaching $59.03. The stock had a trading volume of 113,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,109,991. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.21 and a 200 day moving average of $56.81. The stock has a market cap of $83.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.77 and a 12-month high of $60.23.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.