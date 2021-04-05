Patron Partners Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 21,787 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 21,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000. Altria Group comprises about 0.9% of Patron Partners Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

NYSE MO traded up $0.80 on Monday, hitting $51.80. 113,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,266,582. The company has a market cap of $96.28 billion, a PE ratio of 142.89, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.10 and a 200-day moving average of $42.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.