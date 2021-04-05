Patron Partners Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MXI. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 957,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,955,000 after purchasing an additional 55,279 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,999,000 after buying an additional 65,778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 154,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,581,000 after buying an additional 37,222 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 126,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MXI traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,735. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $47.57 and a 1-year high of $88.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.43.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

