Patron Partners Advisors LLC Invests $656,000 in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CACI International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CACI International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in CACI International by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in CACI International by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,197 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,010,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in CACI International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CACI traded up $4.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $253.15. 348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,613. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.68. CACI International Inc has a one year low of $190.16 and a one year high of $266.31.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

In other CACI International news, insider Gregory R. Bradford bought 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.29 per share, with a total value of $498,884.75. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 54,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,320.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.51, for a total value of $40,833.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,725.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price objective on CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of CACI International in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CACI International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.27.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

