Norges Bank Buys Shares of 12,063,863 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,063,863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $906,961,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 8.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 52.0% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,114 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 140.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,898 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 11.8% during the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 11,749 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $392,120.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 301,918 shares in the company, valued at $23,748,869.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $1,186,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,707.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,419 shares of company stock valued at $8,692,378 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MU has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $92.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.52 and a twelve month high of $95.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.80 and its 200-day moving average is $70.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

