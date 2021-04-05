Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF)

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from $0.90 to $1.30 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Baytex Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.40.

Baytex Energy stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,647. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.01.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

