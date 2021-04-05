Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Has $242,000 Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,668,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,552,406,000 after acquiring an additional 101,926 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 884,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,170,000 after buying an additional 13,133 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 529,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,183,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,002,000 after buying an additional 10,911 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,712,000 after buying an additional 63,930 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FDS traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $316.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,705. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.62. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.13 and a 1 year high of $363.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.90 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.33%.

In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.72, for a total transaction of $258,953.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.44, for a total value of $763,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,899.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,466 shares of company stock worth $2,651,182 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.30.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

