Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $108.37 Million

Analysts expect Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) to post sales of $108.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $107.99 million and the highest is $108.60 million. Bandwidth reported sales of $68.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 58.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full year sales of $466.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $461.41 million to $483.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $548.25 million, with estimates ranging from $537.66 million to $555.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $113.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.61 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%.

Several research firms have commented on BAND. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bandwidth from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bandwidth has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.50.

In other Bandwidth news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $494,808.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,901.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.09, for a total value of $87,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,318 shares of company stock worth $9,096,044 in the last three months. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 4th quarter valued at $1,105,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,145,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,033,000 after purchasing an additional 90,098 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 67,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,192 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BAND traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.20. 3,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,513. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.38. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Bandwidth has a 1 year low of $66.97 and a 1 year high of $198.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.35 and a beta of 0.59.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or messaging communications services across various mobile applications or connected devices.

