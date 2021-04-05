Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XGN. Cowen boosted their price objective on Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet cut Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:XGN traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.87. The company had a trading volume of 945 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,826. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.57. The company has a current ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $226.41 million and a P/E ratio of -1.43. Exagen has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $24.67.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. Exagen had a negative net margin of 39.49% and a negative return on equity of 29.10%. The company had revenue of $12.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 million. Research analysts forecast that Exagen will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at $362,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Hunt Holdings Limited Partners sold 7,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $118,525.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,601 shares of company stock worth $2,251,951. Company insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XGN. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Exagen by 43.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Exagen by 223.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Exagen by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Exagen by 28.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Exagen by 14.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enable rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

