Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marchex’s earnings. Marchex reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Marchex will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.11) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 31.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MCHX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Marchex from $3.50 to $4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

MCHX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.90. 100,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,908. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.85. Marchex has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $3.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Marchex by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 2,640,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after buying an additional 98,202 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Marchex by 416.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 61,789 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Marchex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Marchex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

